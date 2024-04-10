2024 April 10 11:50

Hambantota International Port, Sri Lanka, commences container operations

The Hambantota International Port (HIP) commenced its inaugural container transshipment service operated by the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

MV ‘MSC Ingrid’ made her maiden call at HIP on 9th April, discharging a total of 500 plus TEUs of transshipment containers to be connected to a second carrier, ‘MSC Sky 11’ expected to call at the port on 16th April. The first shipment of containers consigned to the regional multipurpose port on the east west shipping route, originated from the Rotterdam Port and will reach its final destination, Dubai via the second carrier.

The CEO thanked the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation, Nimal Siripala de Silva for the support and cooperation extended to HIP in granting the required approval and giving necessary direction to his officials to facilitate the shipping connectivity between HIP and the Port of Colombo (POC). Through this approval, local importers and exporters would be able to make direct shipments and/or transshipment of cargo to and from HIP to POC and vice-versa. Given the climate change environmental concerns in the logistics and supply chain industry, the shipping connectivity between the two Ports will make a significant impact in reducing green-house gas emissions as opposed to road transport.

As the world economy re-adjusts to find more efficient systems to produce and transport goods, the shipping industry is continuously looking for smarter, more cost effective options. Shamal Perera, Director-Operations and Regional Operations Manager-Colombo representing MSC Geneva, said the shipping company would always look for the best options available for customers amidst current global challenges faced by the shipping lines.