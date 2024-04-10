2024 April 10 10:57

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives order for ammonia fuel supply system for ammonia-powered marine engine

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has received an order from Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG) for an ammonia fuel supply system (AFSS) and ammonia gas abatement system (AGAS), according to the company's release.

The AFSS will supply ammonia fuel to ammonia-powered marine engines developed by J-ENG, and the AGAS will safely treat any surplus ammonia. The newly ordered AFSS and AGAS are remotely controlled automatically by an integrated control system. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will deliver the modules to J-ENG in 2025.

Conversion from fossil fuels to environmentally sustainable fuels is indispensable for achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by the global maritime industry by or around 2050, the goal set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). Because ammonia emits no CO2 when combusted, adoption of ammonia fuel is expected to contribute to the development of decarbonized infrastructure in the maritime industry.

Going forward, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, aligning with MHI Group's strategy of advancement of the energy transition, will bring together its technologies and expertise in ammonia handling accumulated through its history of building transport carriers, and as a shipboard ammonia handling systems manufacturer the company will supply products of maximum safety and reliability. Additionally, as a maritime system integrator, through provision of shipbuilding engineering services for ammonia-fueled vessels, plus construction support and other services meeting customer needs, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will continue contributing to the further development of marine logistics and to reducing the maritime industry's environmental impact on a global scale.



