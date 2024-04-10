2024 April 10 10:29

Wallenius Wilhelmsen secures multi-year contract with global player in the premium car segment

Wallenius Wilhelmsen recently signed another significant multi-year contract, according to the company's release. The new agreement, with a leading global player in the premium car segment, is valued at more than USD 1 billion over three years, covering both shipping and logistics services, as well as the use of biofuel. The multi-year contract has a duration of three years, plus a mutual two-year extension option. The contract started between January and April 2024 with rates in line with current market levels.



This contract includes the use of biofuel. “Environmentally conscious customers recognize the urgency when it comes to decarbonizing global supply chains. Using biofuel is a strategic decision for this customer,” says Pia Synnerman, Chief Customer Officer at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.