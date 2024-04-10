2024 April 10 09:58

Marlink’s next generation network solution enhances onboard digital experience at TUI Cruises

Marlink, the smart network and digital solutions company, is providing new capabilities to long-term customer TUI Cruises on its Mein Schiff fleet, augmenting its managed hybrid network solution with Starlink LEO connectivity, according to the company's release.

Marlink will install its Sealink NextGen network solution – combining low-latency LEO connectivity with global 4G/5G and C/Ku-band VSAT - on the combined fleet of six existing Mein Schiff vessels and two newbuildings. These different connectivity links will be orchestrated by Marlink’s SD-WAN solution, which manages and optimises the routing of traffic across the network and is backed by a service level agreement with global uptime guarantees.

Managed and scalable to meet requirements of cruise passengers and to cater for special events onboard, Marlink’s Sealink NextGen network solution will maximise the digital experience for guests and crew onboard the Mein Schiff vessels.

Marlink has provided communication network solutions for TUI Cruises and its Mein Schiff fleet since 2018 and will add Sealink NextGen to six existing Mein Schiff vessels between 2,500 and 2,900 passengers and two newbuildings due in service by summer 2024 and the winter of 2024/2025.



Marlink is a managed service provider and global leader in remote ICT solutions with annual revenues surpassing $800 million and 1,500 employees operating in more than 30 countries.



