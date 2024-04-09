2024 April 9 18:06

Rolls-Royce, Landmark and ASCO collaborate on CO2 recovery power generation solutions

Rolls-Royce, ASCO Carbon Dioxide Ltd and Landmark Power Holdings Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at developing scalable solutions for clean power generation with carbon capture from mtu gas reciprocating engines, according to Rolls-Royce's release.



Rolls-Royce, ASCO Carbon Dioxide Ltd (ASCO), and Landmark Power Holdings Limited (LMPH), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at developing scalable solutions for clean power generation with carbon capture from mtu gas reciprocating engines. This strategic partnership will help enable power generation customers to achieve their net zero ambitions and marks a significant step towards addressing climate change.



The plan is to make the captured CO2 available (utilisation) for use in various industries such as food production, Efuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), cement and plastic production (utilisation). The captured CO2 will also be ready for transportation should permanent sequestration be preferred (storage).

Rolls-Royce, ASCO and Landmark Power Holdings plan to develop scalable solutions for clean power generation with CO2 recovery from mtu gas combustion engines. The captured CO2 is to be made available for use in various industries such as food production, efuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), cement and plastics production (recycling).



Rolls-Royce is contributing its extensive experience and global network in the field of decentralized power generation to the cooperation through its Power Systems division with the mtu product portfolio. The contribution of LMPH, a developer of high-efficiency Combined Heat and Power (CHP) projects, is its patented FLEXPOWER PLUS® concept, combined with technical expertise and patented technologies. ASCO has over 50 years of experience in developing and building carbon capture (or CO2-Recovery) plants and will be providing valuable insights and solutions from the carbon capture industry.

The technology that will be used in the scalable solution is already showcased in a first- of-its-kind decarbonised flexible power generation and carbon capture plant that is currently under construction in Rhodesia, Nottinghamshire in the UK. The Rhodesia plant is the first developed under the Landmark Power Holdings, FLEXPOWER PLUS® concept for flexible power generation with natural gas-powered mtu engines and ASCO carbon capture technology. The plant will support the UK electricity grid, providing power for those living in the area, while turning the resulting CO2 emissions into food-grade carbon dioxide.