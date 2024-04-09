2024 April 9 16:01

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and ST Engineering AirX collaborate on Wing-in-Ground trials

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) will collaborate with ST Engineering AirX (AirX), a ST Engineering’s joint venture company with Peluca (formerly known as Wigetworks), in its trials of the AirFish Wing-in-Ground (WIG) craft in Singapore, according to MPA's release.

AirX intends to trial both the single-engine and the dual-engine AirFish 8 prototypes, which can seat up to 8 passengers. Vessels like the WIG craft, which operates just above the sea surface by using ground effect, are governed by the guidelines from the International Maritime Organization. The WIG craft utilises the same collision avoidance rules as conventional ships.

The collaboration is a step towards realising the potential of such technology in areas such as maritime transportation and logistics services. Facilitate Sea Trials in Singapore and Certification by Classification Society

MPA will work with AirX to identify an area off Changi, Singapore, for the conduct of the trials. MPA will also ensure that measures are in place so that port operations will not be affected during the trials, including sending out advance notification to vessels and the public to keep clear of the area.

MPA was established on 2 February 1996 with the mission to develop Singapore as a premier global hub port and international maritime centre, and to advance and safeguard Singapore’s strategic maritime interests. MPA is the driving force behind Singapore’s port and maritime development

AirX, a subsidiary of ST Engineering and Peluca (formerly known as Wigetworks) combines various disciplines in aviation, marine and Wing-in- Ground (WIG) effect technology to form a centre of excellence for WIG craft in Singapore, that can effectively serve transportation and logistics needs in coastal areas. The company’s portfolio comprises the AirFish family of WIG craft, which includes the two-seater AirFish 3 and the 10-seater AirFish 8, and in time to come, new AirFish platforms with greater seat capacity.