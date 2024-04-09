  The version for the print
    HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 631.9 bln-won order for 4 ammonia carriers

    South Korean shipyard HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Tuesday it has won a 631.9 billion-won (US$466.4 million) order to build four very large ammonia carriers (VLAC) for a European shipper, according to Yonhap.

    The VLAC vessels will be built at the shipyard of Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. for delivery by July 2028, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    The company didn't identify the name of the shipper.

    So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has obtained orders to construct 86 vessels worth $9.86 billion, or 73 percent of its yearly target of $13.5 billion.

    The ships include six liquefied natural gas carriers, 32 petrochemical carriers, 32 liquefied petroleum gas and ammonia carriers, and six very large and ultra-large crude carriers.

    HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three domestic units under its wing -- HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

ammonia, HD Korea Shipbuilding  


