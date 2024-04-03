2024 April 3 17:12

A global group of leading companies form the Nuclear Energy Maritime Organization

A global group of leading companies with a common interest in developing nuclear energy solutions for the maritime sector have announced the formation of Nuclear Energy Maritime Organization (NEMO), according to NEMO's release.

By bringing together stakeholders with relevant expertise, NEMO aims to assist nuclear and maritime regulators in the development of appropriate standards and rules for the deployment, operation and decommissioning of floating nuclear power.

NEMO will provide expert guidance and promote the highest safety, security, and environmental standards in the development of this nascent industrial sector, fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and advocacy among its members and stakeholders.

Advanced nuclear technologies deployed at sea can reduce environmental impact, enhance social responsibility, and increase economic competitiveness. NEMO aims to provide a platform for its members to network and facilitate a functional connection between regulators to foster development and exchange best practices.

NEMO will be headquartered in London and will officially start its proceedings in 2Q 2024.

NEMOs inaugural members are:

HD KSOE, a Korean shipbuilding company with R&D and engineering capabilities in the marine industry including ship design and construction, and a subsidiary of HD Hyundai.

Lloyd’s Register., a UK-headquartered maritime classification society specialising in ship design, energy transition advisory, compliance, and consultancy services.

BWXT Advanced Technologies LLC, an American manufacturing and engineering company providing nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, environmental restoration, nuclear medicine, and space exploration.

TerraPower, LLC., an American nuclear innovation company striving to improve the world through nuclear energy and science.

Onomichi Dockyard, a Japanese ship builder and ship repairer, founded in 1943 and still at the pinnacle of construction of marine assets to this day.

Westinghouse Electric Company LLC, an American nuclear reactor designer and vendor providing innovative new and conventional nuclear solutions and other clean power technologies and services globally.

CORE POWER (UK) Ltd., an Anglo-American maritime nuclear innovation company building a market for new nuclear in maritime and delivering marine- appropriate reactor plants for heavy industry and transport.

VARD Group AS, a pre-eminent global shipbuilder, ship designer and ship technology provider, delivering high-quality specialised vessels for the global market, part of Fincantieri S.p.A.

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification services - and represented in NEMO by its Marine and Offshore Division, comprising classification and maritime consultancy services.

RINA, an inspection, certification, ship classification and engineering consultancy multinational active in the Energy, Marine, Certification, Infrastructure & Mobility, Real Estate and Industry sectors.

JEIL Partners Ltd., a Korean developer, consultant, and project manager with a history serving the nuclear supply chain in South Korea and overseas.



Membership of NEMO is open to companies with a bona-fide link to the floating nuclear power segment and who meet the organization's membership criteria, which include a commitment to sustainability, innovation, and excellence.

The organization plans to hold regular events, workshops, webinars, and publications for its members and the wider public. The organisation also intends to collaborate with other industry associations, government bodies, academic institutions, and civil society organisations to advance the cause of floating nuclear power.