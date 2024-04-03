  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 April 3 17:12

    A global group of leading companies form the Nuclear Energy Maritime Organization

    A global group of leading companies with a common interest in developing nuclear energy solutions for the maritime sector have announced the formation of Nuclear Energy Maritime Organization (NEMO), according to NEMO's release.

    By bringing together stakeholders with relevant expertise, NEMO aims to assist nuclear and maritime regulators in the development of appropriate standards and rules for the deployment, operation and decommissioning of floating nuclear power.

    NEMO will provide expert guidance and promote the highest safety, security, and environmental standards in the development of this nascent industrial sector, fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and advocacy among its members and stakeholders.

    Advanced nuclear technologies deployed at sea can reduce environmental impact, enhance social responsibility, and increase economic competitiveness. NEMO aims to provide a platform for its members to network and facilitate a functional connection between regulators to foster development and exchange best practices.

    NEMO will be headquartered in London and will officially start its proceedings in 2Q 2024.

    NEMOs inaugural members are:
     HD KSOE, a Korean shipbuilding company with R&D and engineering capabilities in the marine industry including ship design and construction, and a subsidiary of HD Hyundai.
     Lloyd’s Register., a UK-headquartered maritime classification society specialising in ship design, energy transition advisory, compliance, and consultancy services.
     BWXT Advanced Technologies LLC, an American manufacturing and engineering company providing nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, environmental restoration, nuclear medicine, and space exploration.
     TerraPower, LLC., an American nuclear innovation company striving to improve the world through nuclear energy and science.
     Onomichi Dockyard, a Japanese ship builder and ship repairer, founded in 1943 and still at the pinnacle of construction of marine assets to this day.
     Westinghouse Electric Company LLC, an American nuclear reactor designer and vendor providing innovative new and conventional nuclear solutions and other clean power technologies and services globally.
     CORE POWER (UK) Ltd., an Anglo-American maritime nuclear innovation company building a market for new nuclear in maritime and delivering marine- appropriate reactor plants for heavy industry and transport.
     VARD Group AS, a pre-eminent global shipbuilder, ship designer and ship technology provider, delivering high-quality specialised vessels for the global market, part of Fincantieri S.p.A.
     Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification services - and represented in NEMO by its Marine and Offshore Division, comprising classification and maritime consultancy services.
     RINA, an inspection, certification, ship classification and engineering consultancy multinational active in the Energy, Marine, Certification, Infrastructure & Mobility, Real Estate and Industry sectors.
     JEIL Partners Ltd., a Korean developer, consultant, and project manager with a history serving the nuclear supply chain in South Korea and overseas.

    Membership of NEMO is open to companies with a bona-fide link to the floating nuclear power segment and who meet the organization's membership criteria, which include a commitment to sustainability, innovation, and excellence.

    The organization plans to hold regular events, workshops, webinars, and publications for its members and the wider public. The organisation also intends to collaborate with other industry associations, government bodies, academic institutions, and civil society organisations to advance the cause of floating nuclear power.

Другие новости по темам: alternative fuels  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 April 3

18:05 Yamaha Motor closes acquisition of Torqeedo
17:34 Gunvor Group posts revenue of US $127 billion in 2023
17:21 First methanol bunkering with deepsea vessel Ane Maersk at Port of Antwerp-Bruges
17:12 A global group of leading companies form the Nuclear Energy Maritime Organization
16:35 Damen Shipyards to modernize 100 CMA CGM container ships
16:15 MOL decides to raise funds through transition linked loan to finance the construction of VLCC
15:42 Unifeeder launches services in Venezuela
15:16 CMA CGM Group cancels ship calls to Finland due to trade union strike
14:45 Amogy and ITOCHU partner to explore application of ammonia-powered solution for decarbonizing maritime vessels
14:13 Rottnest Fast Ferries to launch new Incat Crowther-designed catamaran
13:53 KfW IPEX-Bank finances the modernization of the C. Armateurs fleet
13:25 MODEC chooses TMC Compressors for FPSO Errea Wittu
12:21 CNC and COSCO sign vessel sharing agreement for CP8 service
11:53 ABS awards ECOLOG the industry's first ISM certification for the operation of liquefied CO2 carriers
11:11 Global Ports Holding signs 50-year agreement for Liverpool Cruise Port
10:50 Major shipping lines reduce services to Hong Kong port
10:22 GTT obtains two Approvals in Principle for cargo transfer operations between Very Large Ethane Carriers
09:47 CMA CGM Group joins Renault and Volvo as founding member of the revolutionary generation of electric vans

2024 April 2

18:07 South Korea Coast Guard seizes five Chinese fishing boats and confiscates one of them
17:32 DP World and Rumo to build new grain and fertilizer terminal at Brazil’s Santos
17:06 Jan De Nul orders electric ROV from SMD for Fleeming Jenkin
16:53 SFL Corporation plans to issue senior unsecured bonds
16:27 The merger of Enauta with 3R Petroleum to create one of the largest independent oil and gas companies in Latin America
15:56 Transocean announces $195 mln ultra-deepwater drillship contract
15:16 TDI-Brooks completes large survey campaign off New York and New Jersey
14:45 Silke Lehmkoster to become Managing Director Fleet at Hapag-Lloyd
13:41 Wall-mounted robot for ship inspection and maintenance receives ClassNK innovation approval
13:09 RINA awards Kindon New Energy Technology AiP for Innovative DAC green methanol offshore production platform
12:51 Trapped vessels start moving out of Baltimore after bridge collapse
12:11 Tangshan port adds two large bulker berths
11:42 Hanwha Ocean wins 1.24 tln-won order for 4 LNG ships
11:17 UK reports new ship attack in Red Sea
10:45 Austal confirms receipt of proposal from Hanwha

2024 April 1

18:07 Greece to modernize the ports of Souda and Stylida
17:34 ABS joins to BlueBARGE Project to advance offshore electrical power bunkering
17:13 KEYS completes construction of the LNG bunkering vessel "KEYS Azalea"
16:33 AD Ports Group issues 2023 Annual Report
15:58 “K” Line enters into long-term time charter with QatarEnergy for four newbuilding LNG vessels
15:24 E. Nomikos concludes an agreement to sell the oldest ship in its fleet
14:42 Cyan Renewables to acquire MMA Offshore
14:14 The Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship repair Plant in Turkmenistan prepares to receive ISO certificates with the support of Korean specialists
13:44 Hantong bags six bulkers from Pioneer Logistics
13:09 MODEC secures FEED for Shell’s Gato do Mato FPSO project in Brazil
12:57 PETRONAS starts the construction of its third FLNG facility
12:37 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 612 bln won ship orders in Oceania, Europe
11:55 Forssea introduces new ARGOS-X hybrid ROV specifically made for USV applications
11:35 Shell and Verdagy to collaborate on renewable hydrogen projects
10:59 Masirah Oil starts multi-well programme in Yumna Field
09:44 QatarEnergy’s fleet expansion program hits 104 conventional LNG vessels

2024 March 31

14:09 CMA CGM announces the expansion of EURAF 4 and EURAF 5 services
12:30 HD Hyundai Mipo starts production of ammonia-powered ships
11:01 Piraeus Port revenue up 12.9% to 219.8 million euros in 2023
10:20 CMA CGM and GTS Logistic establish joint venture for decarbonized transportation and logistics services in Europe
09:55 CorPower Ocean selected to join the EIC Scaling Club network

2024 March 30

13:34 The Freeport of Ventspils Authority becomes a complete member of the largest wind energy association WindEurope
12:24 SITC starts construction of 10,000 TEU dry containers
11:27 RINA publishes guide for shipping companies to comply with the European Union Emissions Trading System
10:03 Gunvor and Pakistan LNG Limited settle all outstanding legal proceedings
09:31 Seaway7 signs a contract with PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna and Orsted for the transportation and installation of substations for the Baltica 2 wind farm offshore Poland

2024 March 29

18:00 SLB announces agreement to acquire majority ownership in Aker Carbon Capture
17:14 “K” Line and Nippon Gas Line establish a marketing company to provide liquefied CO2 transportation services for carbon capture and storage projects
16:47 VTTI and IKAV enter agreement to purchase majority ownership of Adriatic LNG, Italy
16:25 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives order from the University of Tokyo for "MiPoLin" power prediction and lines selection system
15:41 Wan Hai Lines holds naming ceremony for 13,100TEU newbuilding “WAN HAI A15”
15:10 MOL announces restructuring measures
14:45 Drewry predicts impact on container calls at US East Coast ports after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge
14:25 Chevron’s first hybrid electric fueling barge arrives in Singapore
13:40 HD KSOE and Infineon sign MoU to develop ship electrification technology
13:29 NYK and JMU formulate method for evaluating ship performance in actual seas
12:59 HD Hyundai wins US$463 mln warship order in Peru