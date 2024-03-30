2024 March 30 13:34

The Freeport of Ventspils Authority becomes a complete member of the largest wind energy association WindEurope

In March 2024, the Freeport of Ventspils Authority has become a complete member of the largest European wind energy association, WindEurope. The organization unites more than 500 partners from 35 countries, supplying a worthwhile network of contacts throughout the wind energy project development chain, according to the company's release.



WindEurope coordinates transnational politics, communication, research, and analysis, proposes information tools and campaigns to raise public awareness of wind energy, organizes events including meetings, exhibits, seminars, and workshops, and supplies a platform for contacts, as well as options for networking and the demonstration of the latest technology.

The association has more than 550 members from 35 countries, including “Enercon”, “GE Renewable Energy”, “Hitachi Energy”, “Latvenergo”, “Orsted”, “PNE”, “RWE”, “Shell New Energies”, “Siemens Energy”, “Van Oord”, “Vestas”, as well as ports of different cities across the world: Rønne, Bilbao, Amsterdam, Esbjerg, Klaipėda, and others.