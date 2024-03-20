  The version for the print
    DNV and Ocean Sovereign sign agreement to comply with French regulations for the deployment of “fish farming superyacht” Ocean Ark

    Ocean Ark, a patented advanced self-cleaning trimaran superstructure, was developed by Ocean Sovereign according to Marpol, Solas and IMO regulations, according to DNV's release.

    The vessel is designed with low density to operate in high offshore waters, drifting with the natural current and natural fish shoals. It is designed to ensure sufficient safety for the environment, fish and crew. The mobile nature of Ocean Ark will help to ensure the health and welfare of the fish and ensure that the fish are kept in their natural habitat.

    DNV will support Ocean Sovereign with business-critical challenges and innovations, designed to prevent fish escape and reduce risk of technical failure in operation by delivering:
     Classification of the floating structure/vessel and marine systems
     Certification of mooring/dynamic positioning system
     Certification of aquaculture nets and systems
     Assessing operation and integrity controls during the design lifetime

    To achieve this, DNV will work with Ocean Sovereign by setting up a regulatory framework to fulfil local requirements in alignment with rules and standards of the French authorities.

    Aquaculture is the fastest growing food producing sector able to meet the nutritional needs of a growing world population. Deploying the innovative Ocean Ark vessel away from marine heatwaves, algae blooms, and storms – aquaculture’s three Achilles’ heels – aims to increase fish welfare, produce higher quality protein, and increase world fish production without increasing pressures on fish stocks and coastal habitats.

