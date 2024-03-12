2024 March 12 17:30

LR issues Project Certificate for CrossWind Hollandse Kust Noord wind farm

CrossWind recently received a Project Certificate from Lloyd’s Register for the Hollandse Kust Noord wind farm, located 18.5 kilometres off the coast of the Netherlands, according to LR's release. The wind farm was built by CrossWind, a joint venture between Shell and Eneco. It adds 759 MW of renewable energy to the Dutch electricity grid, powered by 69 Siemens Gamesa DD200 11MW wind turbines.

With Hollandse Kust Noord, CrossWind has built a subsidy-free wind park that is expected to produce at least 3.3 TWh of electricity. This corresponds to 2.8 percent of electricity demand in the Netherlands. With the completion of Hollandse Kust Noord project, the Netherlands has achieved its target of more than 4.5 GW of offshore wind by the end of 2023.

As a reputed certification body, LR were invited to provide an independent assessment of the project in accordance with the IECRE operational document (OD) for Wind farm Project Certification and the Dutch Water Decree.

The scope of this project certification consisted of a project design review, followed by a series of further reviews related to manufacturing, transportation and installation, and commissioning.

In accordance with IECRE OD 502, the results from each of the abovementioned modules were assessed against relevant acceptance criteria to determine whether respective Conformity Statements could be issued. Following a final review of the modules, a Project Certificate was awarded.