    China Classification Society and MAN ES sign dual-fuel methanol engine agreement

    At an online ceremony on February 27th MAN Energy Solutions (MAN ES) and China Classification Society (CCS) signed a sub-agreement in line with the Strategic Framework Agreement (SFA) the two parties previously agreed in September 2023 in Beijing. This sub-agreement is further cooperation for decarbonisation between MAN ES with CCS.
     
    The new sub-agreement cover MAN Energy Solutions’ new MAN L21/31DF-M (Dual-Fuel Methanol) GenSet designed at the MAN ES’s Danish site in Holeby. It plan to carry out Type Approval Test (TAT) in China in Q4, 2024. 
     
    MAN Energy Solutions, a ship equipment manufacturer, takes the lead in the technological advancement of marine alternative-fuel engines and has long been one of CCS's most important partners.

2024 March 12

18:04 Cosco Shipping installs Iridium Global Maritime Distress and Safety System on PCTC Cosco Tengfei
17:30 LR issues Project Certificate for CrossWind Hollandse Kust Noord wind farm
17:16 The shipping industry to need €3.7 trillion by 2050 to move towards a zero-pollution era
16:25 China Classification Society and MAN ES sign dual-fuel methanol engine agreement
15:50 Suez Canal trade cut by 50 percent in Jan-Feb 2024
15:14 MOL and Rio Tinto sign Partnership Agreement for further collaboration including decarbonization of maritime transportation
14:45 Zhoushan Xinya shipyard starts work to retrofit four container ships with methanol dual-fuel engines for Maersk
14:26 Hyundai Mipo completes South Korea’s first autonomous vessel
13:56 Port of Tallinn is looking for cooperation partners to develop the vacant areas in Muuga Harbour
12:21 Hanwha Ocean orders compressors for LNG carriers
11:41 Top 10 bunker companies see small decline in sales in 2023
11:11 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 688 bln-won order for 4 oil tankers
10:42 HD Hyundai signs an agreement with Naver for digital transformation
10:17 Valencia Containerised Freight Index falls by 1.51% in February 2024
09:46 Сargo volumes in German ports down by 4.1% to 267.8 million tonnes in 2023

2024 March 11

18:02 Air Liquide and Vopak sign MoU to collaborate on infrastructure for ammonia import
17:04 Mawani launches the Port Community System
16:47 Hafnia celebrates delivery of fourth dual-fuel LNG ship
16:25 3M and HD Hyundai KSOE to collaborate on joint research project to help insulate liquid hydrogen storage tanks
15:52 Worley wins service contracts for Shell’s Holland hydrogen project
15:25 New report identifies 10 technology innovations that are key to unlocking 80% UK tidal energy cost reduction
14:45 World's first long-range wind conditions measurement device installed on a RORO vessel begins demonstration experiment
14:25 Port of Vancouver expects record breaking cruise season in 2024
13:12 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to Smart Ship © Hub
12:42 Yang Ming to incorporate biofuel into its annual fuel consumption
11:59 Alfa Laval OceanGlide fluidic air lubrication system secures the first MoU with a Korean shipyard
11:21 OceanSTAR’s new FSO design receives Bureau Veritas Basic Design Assessment statement
10:41 Fincantieri signs contract for a new CSOV with options for two more ships
10:13 Total cost of ownership a potential barrier for methanol propulsion on passenger ships

2024 March 10

15:01 Vestas contracted to install V236-15.0 MW turbine for a project in Denmark
14:27 Gasum plans to purchase up to 800 GWh e-methane per year from Nordic Ren-Gas’s next two Power-to-Gas plants
13:34 Santos picks Australian player for work on Darwin LNG life extension project
12:18 Austal Australia delivers 19th GCPB to the Australian Department of Defence
10:03 SCHOTTEL to supply its SRPs for six new ASD tugs of the Turkish Med Marine

2024 March 9

15:06 HAV Group's subsidiary contracted to equip hybrid bulk carriers
14:11 Production start at the Mendubim solar plant
13:01 Echandia secures order to provide battery systems for merchant vessels
12:39 Van Oord helps build temporary emergency dam in Maastricht
11:54 Port Houston Project 11 reaches important milestone
10:19 Viking expedition team announces discovery of new penguin colony in Antarctica
09:47 Virginia opens wider channel now supporting two-way ULCV movement

2024 March 8

15:43 SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers for five new WSA vessels
13:22 Candela and ﻿Al Seer Marine ﻿partner to transform sustainable waterborne public transport in Abu Dhabi
12:27 Briggs Marine to take delivery of new pilot vessel in March for operations in UK ports and harbours
12:03 Jebsen & Jessen Group acquires majority stake in Safetech, Australia’s premier dock products and lifting solutions company
10:40 Irish Ferries expands partnership with Nowhere Networks

2024 March 7

18:05 MacGregor receives a large order for cranes to be installed onboard a state-of-the-art cable layer due delivery from VARD
17:35 Iraq accedes to maritime safety and security treaties
17:15 Hitachi Zosen and NYK Line's joint project selected for ammonia-fueled ship development
16:45 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to “Cassandra” developed by Deep Sea Technologies
16:15 COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry holds naming ceremony of 14,100TEU container vessel for COSCO Shipping Lines
15:41 The IAA PortNews editorial board congratulates women readers on International Women's Day!
15:30 Kongsberg Maritime and EGGS win IF Design Award for EcoAdvisor vessel optimisation system
15:12 Kyrgyz Republic joins IMO as 176th Member State
15:04 MITSUI performs world-first hydrogen test
14:43 Asyad Shipping and LR join forces for the group’s ESG Strategy & first ESG Report
14:27 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 10, 2024
14:13 Fincantieri and the Alexandria shipyard sign MOU at the DIMDEX in DOHA
13:33 Bureau Veritas awards the first type approval certificate to Habonim for pioneering hydrogen valve technology
13:10 NYK to invest 50 bln yen in new U.K. warehouse
12:40 Hellenic Statistical Authority sees the positive signs for Greek shipping in 2024
11:20 Inmarsat Maritime partners with Aramco to trial world-first over water 5G mesh network
10:15 DNV and Vaisala introduce guidelines on dual scanning lidar measurements for wind resource assessments
09:46 Misje Rederi takes delivery of eco-friendly hybrid bulker from Colombo Dockyard

2024 March 6

18:09 IRS partners GRSE for development of autonomous and green energy vessels
17:51 AdvancedH2Valley secured €8.9M boost for hydrogen development in Western France
17:41 Hanwha Ocean sues rival HD HHI over KDDX design leak
16:42 Hanwha announces launch of Hanwha Engine
16:24 Korea reclaims top spot in global shipbuilding orders in February
15:46 Hoegh Autoliners secures significant Enova funding for two ammonia-powered vessels