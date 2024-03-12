2024 March 12 16:25

China Classification Society and MAN ES sign dual-fuel methanol engine agreement

At an online ceremony on February 27th MAN Energy Solutions (MAN ES) and China Classification Society (CCS) signed a sub-agreement in line with the Strategic Framework Agreement (SFA) the two parties previously agreed in September 2023 in Beijing. This sub-agreement is further cooperation for decarbonisation between MAN ES with CCS.



The new sub-agreement cover MAN Energy Solutions’ new MAN L21/31DF-M (Dual-Fuel Methanol) GenSet designed at the MAN ES’s Danish site in Holeby. It plan to carry out Type Approval Test (TAT) in China in Q4, 2024.



MAN Energy Solutions, a ship equipment manufacturer, takes the lead in the technological advancement of marine alternative-fuel engines and has long been one of CCS's most important partners.