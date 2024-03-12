2024 March 12 18:04

Cosco Shipping installs Iridium Global Maritime Distress and Safety System on PCTC Cosco Tengfei

Iridium Communications Inc., a provider of data satellite communications, today announced Cosco Shipping (CSSC), the world's largest fleet of commercial vessels with 1,417 ships, has begun installation of Iridium Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) terminals, according to the company's release.

The Cosco Tengfei is a modern Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) vessel capable of transporting up to 5,000 vehicles. The vessel operates globally, facilitating the transportation of vehicles from Chinese manufacturers to destinations around the world.

Iridium GMDSS now provides support for Cosco Tengfei’s mission with its global coverage, distress alert, safety voice, maritime safety information, and cost-effective implementation and operation. These capabilities along with Long-Range Identification Tracking (LRIT) and Ship Security Alert System (SSAS) support built into the LT-3100S, extend to polar waters where CSSC’s incumbent GMDSS coverage fell short.





