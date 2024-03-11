2024 March 11 12:42

Yang Ming to incorporate biofuel into its annual fuel consumption

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. (Yang Ming) is taking a significant step by adopting sustainable biofuel to its fleet, starting at Hong Kong and Singapore on 7th and 8th March, according to the company's release. In addition to enhancing energy saving in fleet management and utilizing green energy at land-based offices, the company will incorporate biofuel into its annual fuel consumption. Through the adoption of certified biofuel, Yang Ming aims to achieve a year-on-year reduction in emissions and offer customers more eco-friendly transportation services.

The adoption of biofuel begins with Yang Ming’s 1,805 TEU class container ship, YM Inception, and 6,600 TEU class container ship, YM Masculinity. These vessels are currently deployed on the Japan to/from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Thailand service, JTC, and the Far East to/from Middle East service, CGX, respectively.

In collaboration with energy providers Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co., Ltd., and KPI OceanConnect, both vessels have been bunkered with B24 biofuel, certified by the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC). This sustainable fuel comprises a blend of Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) and Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO). By embracing the biofuel, Yang Ming can achieve a substantial reduction of approximately 20% in carbon emissions compared to conventional fuel oil.

In addition to the integration of biofuel, Yang Ming has already implemented a range of energy-saving and emission reduction measures on its fleet. These measures include retrofitting existing vessels for enhanced energy efficiency, utilizing big data analysis to optimize vessel performance, and implementing route optimization strategies. Furthermore, the company expects the delivery of five newly-built 15,500 TEU LNG dual-fuel container ships starting in 2026. This development is anticipated to contribute to reducing the environmental impact of the shipping industry and fostering sustainable development.



