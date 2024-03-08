  The version for the print
    Irish Ferries expands partnership with Nowhere Networks

    The number of Irish Ferries routes offering high speed internet has doubled

    Irish Ferries has since it became customer in 2021 used Nowhere Networks internet solution on two routes, Dublin-Holyhead and Dover-Calais. The ferry operator now chooses to implement high speed internet access on two more routes, Dublin-Cherbourg and Rosslare-Pembroke. As part of the expansion its luxury cruise ferry W.B. Yeats will be equipped with the solution, increasing the number of ships in its fleet with high speed internet to six. This is testament to its satisfaction with the partnership to date. The solution is expected to be operational in May this year, Nowhere Networks said.

    “The decision to implement Nowhere Networks solution on two additional routes was easy. We are very happy with the service that Nowhere Networks delivers, it has been proven on our Dover-Calais and Dublin-Holyhead routes, with 100 percent high capacity and high quality coverage. An internet connection with such stability, coverage, capacity and cost efficiency is something no other solution can provide,” says Seamus Mc Carville, Head of IT, Irish Continental Group Plc.

    “We are very pleased to expand our partnership with Irish Ferries with the implementation of our solution on two additional routes and on the ferry W.B. Yeats. It is proof of the value our partnership provides. We deliver high-speed, high-capacity internet in most areas on these routes and in the few areas we do not cover, our coverage is supplemented by other communications solutions. Nowhere Networks is an integral part in a larger complete communication context. We look forward to deliver more high speed internet to Irish Ferries shortly,”says CG Sänne, CCO of Nowhere Networks.

    Irish Ferries

    Irish Ferries is a division of leading Irish maritime transport group Irish Continental Group plc and carried over 2.3m passengers and 573,400 cars between Ireland, Britain and France in 2022. Irish Ferries operates eight ferries on international routes between Ireland Britain and France catering for passengers, vehicles and freight units. See www.icg.ie for current information on market and financial performance.

    Nowhere Networks

    Nowhere Networks is a world leader, a fast-growing high-tech company that develops its own cost-effective internet broadband solution for the maritime industry. It builds networks for high-speed internet in the world and today we own and operate the largest network in the world in our segment, radio-based broadband for the maritime industry based on land. The business concept is to provide internet connectivity with higher speed and higher quality to the maritime industry, at a significantly lower cost compared to other systems and solutions in the market. Vessels are always connected via a land-based radio communication solution with built-in antenna tracking technology that automatically communicates wireless signal from ship to land. The intelligent cloud-based software platform can scale to over 10,000 vessels, it enables automated control and automatic resource optimization.

