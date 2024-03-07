2024 March 7 16:45

ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to “Cassandra” developed by Deep Sea Technologies

ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to a vessel & voyage performance monitoring platform called “Cassandra” developed by Deep Sea Technologies SMPC, according to ClassNK's release.

"Cassandra" is a platform that integrates performance data from vessels with AI technology, and then enables real-time monitoring of the ship’s current status. It is cloud-based and designed to monitor fuel consumption, CO2 emissions, as well as hull and engine performance from shore.

ClassNK has verified the functions of “Cassandra”, 1. CO2 emissions monitoring, 2. Hull monitoring and performance indexes, 3. Main engine monitoring and machinery performance indexes, 4. Auxiliary equipment monitoring, 5. Automated reports for specific vessels for full legs or daily granularity and group reports for fleets, 6. Real-time notifications for alerts, including anomalies detected in comparison to the AI models, 7. Displaying Events log (timeline), 8. Customizable widget dashboard.

Furthermore, ClassNK has confirmed that the “DSS” notations can be applied to ships under ClassNK registry equipped with the product, and issued a certificate to the company.

ClassNK will continue to further promote its Innovation Endorsement for Ships, Products & Solutions, and Providers, and strive to support innovative technologies and initiatives.



