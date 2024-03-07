2024 March 7 16:15

COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry holds naming ceremony of 14,100TEU container vessel for COSCO Shipping Lines

On February 27th, the naming ceremony of 14,100TEU container vessel “COSCO SHIPPING URUGUAY” surveyed by China Classification Society (CCS) was held at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) Co., Ltd., according to CCS's release.

The vessel, 335.9m long, 51m wide, 29.9m deep, has a design draft of 14.5m, a design speed of 22 knots, and a design container capacity of 14,100TEU. It is equipped with a highly-integrated combined desulfurization system, meeting the strictest 0.1% sulfur emission requirements of IMO.

Meanwhile, the intelligent ship system of this vessel meets the requirements of intelligent navigation, intelligent engine room, intelligent energy efficiency management, and intelligent integration platform in CCS “Rules for Intelligent Ships”. It can not only provide decision-making suggestions for routes and speed optimization, but also continuously monitor important equipment including ship main and auxiliary engines, shaft systems, etc., and provide fault diagnosis and trend prediction. The intelligent ship system can help reduce the operating costs of ships, reduce carbon emissions, and contribute to green shipping, etc.



“COSCO SHIPPING URUGUAY” is the third of the six 14,100TEU container vessels in this series. “COSCO Shipping Brazil”, the first vessel of this type,has recently completed its maiden voyage and achieved zero defects in port state PSC inspection. CCS, is fully committed to every inspection task with full enthusiasm and excellent professional ethics to guarantee the safety and quality of ships.