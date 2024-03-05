2024 March 5 09:58

MAN Energy Solutions and China Classification Society expand dual-fuel methanol agreement

At an online ceremony on February 27th, 2024, MAN Energy Solutions and China Classification Society (CCS) signed a sub-agreement in line with the Strategic Framework Agreement (SFA) the two parties previously agreed in September 2023 in Beijing. The SFA, on ‘Decarbonisation and Digitalisation in the maritime industry’, is scheduled to last for five years, according to MAN's release.

The new sub-agreement – the third such between the companies – covers MAN Energy Solutions’ new MAN L21/31DF-M (Dual-Fuel Methanol) GenSet designed at the company’s Danish site in Holeby. It provides for a collaboration between the two companies that will support the new engine in the Chinese market, including all activities associated with its planned Type Approval Test (TAT) in China in Q4, 2024.

The Strategic Framework Agreement is designed as a umbrella agreement that enables MAN Energy Solutions and CCS to add sub-agreements as required. Since its original signing, and prior to this new agreement, the two companies have added two other sub-agreements. The first covers the introduction of MAN Energy Solutions’ two-s troke methanol engine to the CCS Global Fleet; and the second covers changes to Class Rules for the CCS Global Fleet.



The 21/31DF-M is based on a simple port fuel-injection concept that optimises reliability, while simultaneously minimising capital-outlay time.

The foundation for the new L21/31DF-M GenSet is the existing L21/31 GenSet, which has accumulated more than 55 million operating hours with thousands of engines in service. Furthermore, the L21/31DF-M power range spans 1,000–1,980 kW, which makes it suitable for most merchant vessels.