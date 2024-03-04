2024 March 4 13:22

Diamond Offshore Drilling signs contract extension with a subsidiary of bp in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for the Ocean BlackHornet

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. has executed a two-year contract extension with a subsidiary of bp in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for the Ocean BlackHornet, commencing in February 2025 in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract.

This contract extension represents approximately $350 million dollars of additional backlog. Bernie Wolford, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This contract deepens our relationship with a key client in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and is a testament to the great work the men and women of Diamond do for our customers day in and day out. This award, along with the recent Ocean BlackLion award, contributes significantly to our 2025 and 2026 backlog and future cash flows.”

Diamond Offshore is a leader in offshore drilling, providing innovation, thought leadership and contract drilling services to solve complex deepwater challenges around the globe.