2024 March 4 10:24

Topsoe reports record financial results for 2023

Topsoe, one of the global leaders in carbon emission reduction technologies, today released its financial results for 2023. Topsoe is reporting record revenue and earnings, combined with an all-time high in investments in technologies and solutions that support the energy transition.

Revenue increased by 38% to DKK 9,416 million (2022: DKK 6,845 million) driven mainly by a strong demand for Topsoe catalysts especially in EMEA and North America and strong market growth in technology solutions.

20% of revenue, around DKK 1,900 million, came from business related to technologies and solutions that enable the production of e-fuels, low- carbon fuels and renewable fuels.

EBIT before special items increased by 59% to DKK 964 million (2022: DKK 608 million) due to double-digit growth in both the catalyst and technology business, with an EBIT margin of 10.2% (2022: 9%).

The results are higher than communicated at the half year results, which guided towards a full-year revenue in the range of DKK 8,800-9,200 million and an EBIT margin of 9-10%.

Investments in Power-to-X and other technologies and solutions that enable net zero increased by 275% compared to 2022, reaching a new historical high. R&D spend increased to DKK 700 million, an increase of 20% compared to 2022.