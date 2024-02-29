2024 February 29 17:35

Port of Tanjung Pelepas inks purchase agreement for 6 ULCV quay cranes

Port of Tanjung Pelepas Sdn Bhd (PTP), a joint venture between the MMC Group and APM Terminals, inked an agreement with Sany Marine Heavy Industry Co Ltd to procure six units of ultra large container vessel (ULCV) quay cranes, according to the company's release.

The agreement was signed between PTP CEO Mark Hardiman and Sany Marine CEO Jeff Fu on Feb 23, 2024.

PTP chairman Tan Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh said the acquisition of six ULCV quay cranes represents a pivotal step forward in PTP’s commitment of providing top-tier capabilities and services to its valued customers.



Hardiman reiterated the significance of the purchase within PTP’s broader equipment modernisation strategy. “These cranes are expected to contribute to a 45% emissions reduction by 2030, supporting PTP’s commitment to the Paris Agreement and efficient operations,” he said.

He added that the ULCV quay cranes, boasting a lifting capacity of 65 tonnes each, will be specifically designed to handle the latest generation of ULCVs.

Meanwhile, Fu affirmed Sany Marine’s commitment to a timely delivery of the equipment, highlighting the company’s pride in partnering PTP, emphasising Sany Marine’s dedication to delivering innovative and reliable port equipment solutions.

PTP is Malaysia’s busiest transshipment hub with a capacity to handle 13 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) annually. PTP is currently ranked 15th among the world’s top container ports.