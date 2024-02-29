President Putin calls for upgrading the country’s inland waterways core infrastructure
This will create additional economic effects in the fields of industry, tourism and regional development
“Due to this, we can ensure additional economic effects both in the field of tourism and in the development of industry in certain, sensitive and very important regions for us, including the regions of the Far North,” Vladimir Putin was quoted as saying.
He emphasized that modern infrastructure directly works for the capitalization of all assets and regions of the country.
It’s worth noting that waterborne traffic on Russia’s inland waterways declined 6.4% year-on-year to 108,8 million tonnes in 2023.