2024 February 27 17:45

Ascenz Marorka’s mother company acquires Danish VPS

GTT, Ascenz Marorka’s mother company, announces the acquisition of the Danish company VPS (Vessel Performance Solutions), specialised in vessel performance management. VPS is based in Copenhagen, with a sales office in Athens (Greece). This company, founded in 2014 by specialists in naval architecture and data science, today counts 12 employees, according to the company's release.

This acquisition completes the Group’s expertise in the field of smart shipping, with its innovative solutions based notably on the analysis of operational data from vessels, without the need to add data acquisition systems or sensors on-board. Among the various solutions marketed by VPS, its flagship software, VESPER, enjoys a very solid reputation on the market. The systems designed by VPS are used by 1,200 ships around the world and complement Ascenz Marorka’s range of solutions. VPS’s customers include a variety of leading shipowners and operators.

The combination of VPS and Ascenz Marorka features will create a comprehensive solution for vessel performance management. Also, the combined customer bases should generate important commercial synergies.



GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For 60 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen.