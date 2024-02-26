2024 February 26 16:24

DP World and Masdar partner to drive renewable power for port operations

DP World has signed a partnership agreement with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), a global leader in clean energy, to explore and implement renewable energy systems across DP World's global port operations in the Middle East and Africa, according to the company's release.

The agreement aims to facilitate the widespread adoption of renewable energy and battery energy storage systems (BESS) within DP World’s global supply chain. Over the course of the three-year partnership, DP World and Masdar will work together to identify optimal sites for the potential deployment of solar and energy storage systems, with an initial focus on Saudi Arabia, Senegal, and Egypt.

The partnership seeks to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy systems in DP World’s supply chain by sharing knowledge of the regulatory landscape and other challenges, particularly in emerging economies.



Masdar is the UAE’s clean energy champion and one of the world’s fastest growing renewable energy companies, advancing the development and deployment of renewable energy and green hydrogen technologies to address global sustainability challenges.

DP World is an Emirati multinational logistics company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It specialises in cargo logistics, port terminal operations, maritime services and free trade zones. Formed in 2005 by the merger of Dubai Ports Authority and Dubai Ports International, DP World handles 70 million containers that are brought in by around 70,000 vessels annually.