2024 February 26 13:52

Vopak advances Singapore's bunkering hub with new biofuel capacity

Royal Vopak has announced the commissioning of a 40,000 cubic meter capacity expansion at its Sebarok terminal for biofuel blending into marine fuels, according to the company's release.



The Sebarok terminal's existing pipeline system has been converted to provide a dedicated service for biofuel blending. Located close to Singapore's eastern anchorage – a critical area for bunkering activities – the terminal is well-positioned to serve the needs of the marine fuel industry.



Since 2022, Vopak has been actively engaged in biofuel trials alongside its customers.



Vopak is significantly investing in its global portfolio, channeling EUR 1 billion into growth capital by 2030. This investment aims at developing new infrastructure solutions catering to low-carbon and renewable hydrogen (ammonia, liquid hydrogen, LOHC), CO2, sustainable fuels & feedstocks, and long-duration energy storage.

Vopak is an independent infrastructure provider with a network of 78 terminals in 23 countries and 25+ joint venture partners.



