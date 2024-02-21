2024 February 21 13:24

Cavotec signs two-year service agreement with APM Terminals at Port of Tanger Med

Cavotec has signed a service agreement with APM Terminals at the Port of Tanger Med. The agreement means that Cavotec will perform service for all its MoorMaster NxG units and Power Units operational at the port, according to the company's release.

APM Terminals MedPort Tangier, officially launched in June 2019, stands as one of the most technologically advanced, safest, and efficient terminals globally. The second phase of development, initiated in April 2021, is fully operational since December 2023, further enhancing the terminal's capabilities. Cavotec has so far installed 25 of its MoorMaster NxG automated vacuum mooring units and 17 Power Units at the port, contributing to reduced emissions and noise. By the completion of the third phase in Q1 2024, the amount of Cavotec MoorMaster NxG and Power units is expected to increase to 45 and 31.

Within the scope of this two-year agreement, Cavotec will ensure the comprehensive and regular servicing of its automated mooring systems.



Cavotec is a cleantech company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonization of ports and industrial applications.