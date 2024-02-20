2024 February 20 09:45

Etihad Credit Insurance partners with DP World Trade Finance

Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI) has announced a partnership with DP World Trade Finance. This collaboration is set to empower UAE businesses to engage in international trade with increased confidence by offering streamlined access to finance and innovative credit solutions, according to the company's release.



DP World Trade Finance, a fintech trade finance platform launched in July 2021, connects importers, exporters, logistics companies worldwide with financial institutions, thereby facilitating access to trade finance. Through its global outreach and control over cargo data, DP World assists financiers in connecting with businesses, assessing risks, and providing credit, which in turn helps businesses gain affordable financing options for growth. Having partnered with 25 financial institutions since its inception and generating over $800 million in credit limit submissions, DP World Trade Finance supports over 58,000 global clients, demonstrating its significant impact on the trade finance landscape.



DP World Trade Finance acquired its lending license in June 2022, venturing into providing credit through short-term working capital solutions, including invoice factoring and trade payables financing. It aims to participate in risk with lenders on the platform to meet the working capital requirements of its clients effectively.



Etihad Credit Insurance, established in 2018, offers a wide range of export credit and trade finance products, including political risk insurance and short-term solutions, designed to meet the unique needs of UAE businesses.





