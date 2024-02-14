2024 February 14 14:43

Amer Shipping launches dry cargo vessel Adriana Maria

Amer Shipping unveils its latest addition to the fleet, the dry cargo vessel 'Adriana Maria', setting a new standard for sustainability in maritime transportation, according to Damen's release. The 110-meter multi-purpose ship boasts the innovative 'CDS 110' hull design by Concordia Damen, ensuring operational efficiency even at low water levels.

During its official sea trial on February 8th, the vessel surpassed expectations, demonstrating excellent fuel efficiency with a speed of 20 km per hour while consuming only 230 liters of fuel per hour. Recognizing its environmental impact, the vessel was awarded the prestigious 'Gold Label' by Green Award.

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the vessel exceeds industry standards for noise and vibration levels, ensuring optimal performance and comfort. With a capacity to carry 200 tonnes more cargo compared to similar vessels, the 'Adriana Maria' offers increased efficiency and versatility.



Amer Shipping is currently constructing a second vessel, further expanding its fleet of environmentally friendly ships.

Concordia Damen Shipbuilding specializes in designing and constructing inland waterway vessels with an emphasis on innovation and economic efficiency.