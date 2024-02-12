  The version for the print
    Belgium and SCZONE forge partnership for natural hydrogen green fuel projects

    Belgium and the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) have embarked on a collaborative venture centered around natural hydrogen projects, according to the company's release. The partnership, aimed at accelerating sustainable energy solutions, marks a significant step towards combating climate change and promoting environmental stewardship.

    SCZONE's forthcoming promotional tour in Belgium aims to attract investments and bolster its position as a frontrunner in green fuel innovation.

    SCZONE's commitment to sustainability is exemplified by recent partnerships and investments in the green fuel sector. A notable milestone includes the signing of a $1.1 billion bunkering deal with Scatec, a Norwegian renewable energy solutions provider. These strategic collaborations underscore SCZONE's dedication to driving sustainable growth and capitalizing on the potential of natural hydrogen.


2024 February 12

