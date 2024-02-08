2024 February 8 16:58

Mabanaft conducts scoping meeting for the construction of its planned ammonia import terminal in Hamburg

On Tuesday last week, Hamburg-based energy company Mabanaft successfully completed the so-called scoping meeting in the run-up to the approval procedure for the construction of its planned ammonia import terminal in the Port of Hamburg. Hamburg’s Authority for Environment, Climate, Energy and Agriculture (BUKEA) initiated the meeting, according to the company's release.

Energy company Mabanaft has reached the next milestone in the progress of its planned ammonia import terminal in Hamburg. The company successfully completed the scoping meeting as part of the approval process. In addition to Mabanaft, authority representatives, directly affected neighbours, environmental associations and other experts were invited to the meeting, which lasted several hours. The purpose of the meeting was to determine the scope of the environmental impact assessment and the documents to be submitted to the BUKEA. Mabanaft is carrying out the UVP on a voluntary basis.



In July 2023, Mabanaft went through a voluntary hearing for the construction of the ammonia import terminal in the Port of Hamburg, in which the company outlined the necessary construction measures. These include the construction of a tank for the storage of liquid ammonia at its Blumensand Tank Terminal in the Port of Hamburg, which is operated by Mabanaft's subsidiary Oiltanking Deutschland. The next step is to submit the permit application to BUKEA and thus initiate the approval procedure in accordance with the Federal Immission Control Act.

In November 2022, Mabanaft and its anchor customer Air Products announced the construction of a large-scale terminal for renewable energy in the presence of Federal Minister Dr. Robert Habeck and Hamburg's First Mayor Dr. Peter Tschentscher. While Mabanaft plans to build, own and operate the facilities required for the handling of ammonia, Air Products plans to build, own and operate the facilities required for the production and handling of hydrogen for which renewable ammonia will be the feedstock.



The Mabanaft Group is an independent and integrated energy company providing its customers with innovative energy solutions for their transportation, heating, industrial and agricultural needs. The group is active in import, distribution and marketing of petroleum products, natural gas liquids, chemicals and biofuels, and supports its customers’ transition to cleaner fuels by providing alternative long-term solutions.



Oiltanking Deutschland, the Mabanaft Group’s tank storage business, has been active in tank storage logistics since 1972 and is one of the largest independent operators of tank terminals for oils and biofuels in Germany. The company owns and operates 11 terminals with a total storage capacity of 2.375 million cbm.