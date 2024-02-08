2024 February 8 16:16

Wartsila to deliver ammonia fuel system for two EXMAR Medium size gas carriers

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wärtsilä, will deliver the fuel supply system for two new gas carriers that will operate with ammonia fuel, according to the company's release. The ships are being built at the Hyundai Mipo Dockyards (HMD) in Korea for ship owner EXMAR LPG, a joint venture between Exmar, a multi-disciplinary maritime and offshore solutions provider, and Seapeak, one of the largest independent owner-operators of liquefied natural gas vessels. These EXMAR Medium size Gas Carriers new-buildings will be the first ever oceangoing vessels to be propelled by dual-fuel engines capable of operating with ammonia, these engines will be provided by WINGD.

The vessels are part of a four ship series for which Wärtsilä has already been contracted to supply the cargo handling and fuel supply systems. All four vessels were originally ordered to operate on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as fuel. However, in October EXMAR declared an option to change the fuel system and placed an order with Wärtsilä to convert the fuel systems on two vessels to be able to operate with ammonia. This order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q1, 2024.



The full scope of Wärtsilä’s supply includes the Liquid Ammonia Fuel Supply System along with process engineering and dynamic simulation. The system is skid mounted with low- and high-pressure fuel pumps, controls for fuel pressure and temperature, and heat exchangers. Delivery to the yard is scheduled for 2025.





