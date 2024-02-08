  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 February 8 13:54

    New zero-emission hydrogen-powered cargo vessel ready for operation on the Rhine

    Future Proof Shipping, the Flagships project, and ZEM Ports NS project gathered key stakeholders to celebrate the successful launch of the H2 Barge 2 at Holland Shipyard Group ́s Werkendam facility, just outside Rotterdam, according to the company's release.

    Successful retrofit The H2 Barge 2 is the first of two demonstrators in the EU-funded Flagships project, and the second demonstrator of the ZEM Ports NS project. The vessel, formerly Fenny 1 and FPS Waal, was built as a conventionally powered containership. 

    During 2023, H2 Barge 2 was stripped of all combustion engines and fossil fuel tanks at Holland Shipyards Group (HSG) in Werkendam. Now, the vessel has a completely new 100% emission- free propulsion system including PEM fuel cells, hydrogen storage, battery packs and an electric  drive train installed below deck. 

    Six fuel cells from Ballard Power Systems raise the total power installed to 1,2 MW. The H2 Barge 2 will bring knowledge on how to retrofit vessels from diesel combustion to zero-emission alternatives, by using batteries in combination with green hydrogen in a fuel cell.

    H2 Barge 2 is expected to reduce 3.000 tonnes of CO2 annually when sailing the Rhine. With 80% of all cargo flows on the Rhine sailing between Rotterdam and Duisburg, H2 Barge 2 proves that much of the fleet can be fully zero emission already today.  

    The second demonstrator vessel in the Flagships project, Zulu 06, will be deployed in Paris in 2024. 

    The aim of the Flagships project is to take zero-emission waterborne transport to an entirely new level. 

    This pivotal moment is shared by the FPS team, Holland Shipyards Group (HSG), Ballard Power Systems, and partners and supporters at the Port of Rotterdam, Expertise- en InnovatieCentrum Binnenvaart (EICB), Zero Emissions Ship Technology Association (ZESTAs), WaterborneTP, NSHyMap, RH2INE and Maritime CleanTech. This project was made possible with funding support from the Interreg North Sea Region Programme (Zero Emission Ports North Sea – ZEM Ports NS), Flagships H2020 Project (Clean Hydrogen Partnership), and Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO).  

    Future Proof Shipping offers zero-emissions shipping services to enable players across the value chain make the transition to zero-emissions. As a zero-emission shipowner, FPS aims to build and operate a fleet of 10 zero-emission inland and short-sea vessels over the next five years which they will offer for charter to logistics service providers and cargo owners. With H2 Barge 2 coming into service, FPS has two zero-emission inland cargo vessels powered by hydrogen in operation. FPS also facilitates other shipowners and stakeholders in the maritime sector who are ready to make the shift to zero-emissions, through technical support as well as project development and management. 

    The FLAGSHIPS consortium includes 12 European partners, with shipowners, Future Proof Shipping (NL), Norled (NO), and CFT (FR) assisted by its support companies Sogestion (FR) and Sogestran (FR); the maritime OEM and integrator companies ABB Marine & Ports (FI) and SEAM (NO); and ship design company LMG Marin (NO & FR). World-leading fuel cell technology is provided by Ballard Power Systems Europe (DK), with vessel energy monitoring and management by Persee (FR). Management and dissemination activities are provided by VTT (FI) and Maritime CleanTech (NO), respectively.  

    The Clean Hydrogen Partnership aims to strengthen and integrate European Union research and innovation capacity to accelerate the development and improvement of advanced clean  hydrogen applications ready for market, across energy, transport, building and industrial end- uses, while strengthening competitiveness of the Union clean hydrogen value chain. The three  members of the partnership are the European Commission, fuel cell and 3 hydrogen industries represented by Hydrogen Europe and the research community represented by Hydrogen Europe Research. 

    The ZEM Ports NS project consortium consists of seven organizations based in Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the UK. The project facilitates the use of zero emission fuels (electric and hydrogen) in the NSR ports and maritime sector. The project looks at the role of ports in the interface between zero emission vessels and port infrastructure.

    Interreg is a family of more than 100 EU programmes supporting regional development and cohesion across the European Union. In Interreg, cooperation is a key tool to ensure a vibrant future for all. The Interreg North Sea Region Programme is part of this family and responds to a wide range of pressing issues in our region.

    The Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) helps entrepreneurs and organisations to invest, develop and expand their businesses and projects. Both in the Netherlands and abroad. We are a government agency which is part of the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy. The RVO supports entrepreneurs, NGOs, knowledge institutes, policymakers and organisations. And improves collaborations and strengthen positions through our funding and networks.

Другие новости по темам: vessel conversion, alternative fuels, hydrogen  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 February 8

17:34 Restrictions in the Panama Canal could cut 4,000 annual transits
17:12 Euroseas announces delivery of an Eco 2,800 teu feeder containership newbuilding
16:58 Mabanaft conducts scoping meeting for the construction of its planned ammonia import terminal in Hamburg
16:56 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 06, 2024
16:47 RZD expands capacity of the Baikal-Amur Mainline haul to the Strait of Tartary ports
16:16 Wartsila to deliver ammonia fuel system for two EXMAR Medium size gas carriers
15:56 ABP unveils Masterplan for decarbonised growth at the Port of Newport
15:35 Marine insurers continue to support trade in the Red Sea and Black Sea, says IUMI
14:24 Smyril Line has signed contracts for two modern and environmentally friendly RoRo cargo ships
13:54 New zero-emission hydrogen-powered cargo vessel ready for operation on the Rhine
12:41 Stena RoRo takes delivery of E-Flexer RoPax vessel number ten for long charter to Canadian Crown Corporation Marine Atlantic
12:01 Maersk posts revenue of USD 51.1bn in 2023
11:43 NYK Stolt Tankers orders six 38,000 deadweight tonne chemical tankers from Nantong Xiangyu Shipyard
11:21 EST-Floattech delivers Octopus Series Energy Storage Solution to Holland Shipyards Group for SFK Ferry Laboe
10:30 Singapore tightens bunker fuel testing regime
10:09 Viking Line to create green corridor together with Ports of Stockholm and the Port of Turku
09:42 Kobe-Osaka International Port launches world's first demonstration of advanced cargo handling machinery at Hanshin Port Container Terminal
09:21 Iloilo Commercial Port Complex set for modernization

2024 February 7

18:06 HD Hyundai to establish relief fund for shipyard accidents victims
17:30 Konecranes enhances Chiquita's export operations in Guatemala with delivery of three reach stackers
17:16 Bureau Veritas and Ponant collaborate on advancing polar safety research
17:02 Kim Heng and Soiltech Engineering Korea сollaborate for offshore windfarm geotechnical survey works
16:35 DSIC signs orders for up to 14 VLCC newbuildings
16:15 TotalEnergies and Vantage enter into a 75/25 joint venture owning the Tungsten Explorer drillship
15:46 NYK signs long-term charter with JERA for new LNG carrier
15:24 ClassNK awards AiP for ammonia fuel tank for container ships developed by GSC
14:55 NYK takes delivery of Japan’s first LNG-fueled Capesize bulk carrier
13:52 MAN PrimeServ and C.C. JENSEN sign cooperation agreement
13:24 LR awards AIP to hydrogen fuel-cell ferry for the Estonian State Fleet
12:21 Negotiations on the sale of South Korea's top container shipper HMM break down
11:50 Dorian LPG signs contract for an LPG/ammonia vessel
11:20 The tender process for the modernization of Greek ports attracts a total of 41 investment project submissions
10:41 Shearwater awarded OBN Survey contract by ONGC in India
10:06 Quadrise prepares for MSAR and bioMSAR fuel trials
09:41 Hoegh LNG resolves arbitrations with charterer of PGN FSRU Lampung

2024 February 6

18:07 The Port of Barcelona performed a total of 199 LNG bunkering operations in 2023
17:31 “K” LINE enters into charter contracts with Northern Lights for third liquefied CO2 vessels
17:06 HD Hyundai joins MCFR effort for maritime
16:45 GEFO orders a series of ten 3,850 tdw tankers
16:24 Panama ports container volumes down 2.4% to 8.32 million TEU in 2023
14:22 Valenciaport awards the contract for supplies of railway track devices to operate inside the Port of Sagunto
13:42 Babcock’s LGE business wins LPG and ammonia contracts in China
13:12 Oldendorff Carriers to reduce emissions by outfitting three Norsepower Rotor Sails to a post-Panamax bulk carrier
12:42 Maqta Gateway acquires majority stake in Dubai Technologies
12:16 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index index recorded an increase of 43.53 in January
11:42 Birdon acquires Metal Shark Boats Shipyard
10:42 Samsung Heavy Industries wins KRW 4.6 trillion order for LNG newbuilds
10:11 European GAMMA Project aims to revolutionize international shipping with climate-neutral fuels
09:51 CMA CGM shifts operations from Red Sea to Cape of Good Hope route

2024 February 5

18:06 QatarEnergy announces 10-year condensate supply agreement with Mitsui
17:36 South Korea's oceans ministry announces contract to build and lease four car carriers
17:16 Shell confirms rig contract with Valaris for the drilling of Selene and Pensacola wells
16:44 MSME shipyard in Gujarat builds 25 tonne Bollard Pull Tug for Indian Navy
16:23 Cargotec approves a plan to separate Kalmar into a new listed company
15:57 Ulsan Port announces a world first sustainable fuel supply to a very large container ship ANE MAERSK
15:22 Shell joins Renewables for Subsea Power project
14:45 MOL and JX collaborate on cross-border CCS value chain development
12:48 VINCI wins the power connection contract for three berths at HAROPA PORT
11:37 AD Ports extends partnership for bulk and general cargo terminal at Karachi Port
11:12 IMO Secretary-General outlines ambitious agenda for global maritime sector
10:41 WSC, BIMCO and ICS issue joint statement on joint international statement on Red Sea attacks
09:34 Borei-class submarine Knyaz Pozharsky floated out in Severodvinsk

2024 February 4

16:21 Sanmar delivers multi-purpose tug to Turkish port in final week of year
15:07 Seacor announces sale of SEACOR Container Lines to King Ocean
14:16 Van Oord starts land reclamation for new quay in Paldiski South Harbour in Estonia
13:41 Cochin Shipyard bags new international order for construction of hybrid SOVs
12:35 CMA CGM suspends its vessels transit through Red Sea
09:43 COSCO SHIPPING Lines (Morocco) SARL opens in Casablanca

2024 February 3

15:49 China Shipyard output to rise 6.3% to 45 Mln DWTs this year, industry group says
14:07 North Star breaks into European offshore wind market with newbuild ship bound for EnBW’s He Dreiht wind farm