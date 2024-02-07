2024 February 7 10:06

Quadrise prepares for MSAR and bioMSAR fuel trials

Quadrise, a UK-based company, is gearing up for marine vessel trials of its MSAR and bioMSAR fuels, having signed a collaboration agreement with renewable biofuels supplier Cargill NV and MAC2 Solutions, according to Offshore energy.

The collaboration will see Quadrise's technology and equipment installed at MAC2's facility in Antwerp, Belgium. Cargill will supply feedstocks and handle bunkering operations, while MAC2 will provide jetty space, utilities, permits, and support services during the trials.

These trials mark the first step towards commercial supply of MSAR and bioMSAR fuels, with the Port of Antwerp-Bruges identified as the target location for initial operations.

The trials, set to commence in the second quarter of 2024, will begin with Proof of Concept tests using MSAR and bioMSAR, followed by extensive operational testing of bioMSAR to obtain regulatory approval. Quadrise aims to secure a Letter of No Objection (LONO) from the original equipment manufacturer after several thousand hours of bioMSAR operation.

Upon successful completion of the trials and the establishment of a long-term fuel supply agreement, Quadrise plans to initiate commercial bunker supply operations in collaboration with Cargill through MAC2 facilities in the Port of Antwerp-Bruges.