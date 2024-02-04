2024 February 4 09:43

COSCO SHIPPING Lines (Morocco) SARL opens in Casablanca

Following the TSM-Service established in September last year, the new founded company will play a key role for the trade between North Africa and the rest of the world based on an optimized global network with green shipping and digital supply chain services



COSCO SHIPPING Lines has opened its new branch office in Morocco today. COSCO SHIPPING Lines (Morocco) SARL is based in the heart of Casablanca and emphasises the rising importance of North Africa for European trade. As part of COSCO SHIPPING Europe’s “Big corridor and 3 networks” strategy to connect Europe to other continents with three networks (water and rail transportation, and a warehousing and distribution network), feeder and shortsea carrier Diamond Line, a subsidiary of Cosco Shipping Lines (Europe) GmbH, will play a key role in extending the North Africa business.



Already in September last year, Diamond Line’s MV DELPHIS GDANSK completed her maiden voyage to Casablanca on the new Turkey-Spain-Morocco (TSM) service, which connects major ports in Marmara with Spain and Casablanca and offers a fast connection to Valencia in only one day. So far, four container ships are sailing on the TSM route, three of them operated by modern and CO2-efficient 1,900 TEU vessels operated by Diamond Line.



“With the opening of COSCO SHIPPING Lines (Morocco) SARL in Casablanca, we are delighted to make a clear commitment to the importance of North Africa in trade with Europe and the world, as we continue to pursue our mission to serving the global trade and local societies together. Thanks to our competent local staff, our valued customers will benefit from an optimized network, featuring our innovative green shipping and digital supply chain services, to create more value. There is a huge potential for Morocco and our customers to grow together in the next couple of years, as North Africa, and Morocco in particular, will be a key focus for our global coverage by our liner services”, said WANG Mingfeng, President COSCO SHIPPING (Europe) GmbH.



The newly founded COSCO SHIPPING Lines (Morocco) SARL, headed by Managing Director LU Yuxin, succeeds the previous Moroccan COSCO SHIPPING Lines agent COSMO Shipping & Logistics. The signing documents and cutting ribbon ceremony was also witnessed by H.E.M LI Changlin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Morocco.



About COSCO SHIPPING



China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation Limited (hereinafter referred to as COSCO SHIPPING Group or the Group) is an SOE headquartered in Shanghai. It is the merged entity of China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO) and China Shipping (Group) Company (China Shipping).



As of Dec 31, 2022, the total fleet of COSCO SHIPPING comprises of 1394 vessels with a capacity of 113.82 million DWT, ranking No.1 in the world. Its container fleet capacity is 3.02 million TEU, ranking the third in the world. Its dry bulk fleet (437 vessels / 45.14 million DWT), tanker fleet (228 vessels / 29.18 million DWT) and general and specialized cargo fleet (175 vessels / 5.78 million DWT) are all topping the world’s list.



COSCO SHIPPING (Europe) GmbH is the regional management company of the China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation in the European Region. The predecessor of this company, formerly known as 'COSCO Europe GmbH', was the representative office of COSCO in Hamburg and registered and founded on February 15th, 1989, by the original COSCO Group in Hamburg, Germany. It was the first regional management company set up overseas by the COSCO Group.