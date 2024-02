2024 February 2 09:59

Damen starts consruction of new CSOV for Ta San Shang Marine

On the 19th of January, the steel cutting ceremony for the new Construction Service Operation Vessel (CSOV) 9020 for Ta San Shang Marine Co. Ltd (TSSM), a joint venture between Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. of Japan, and Ta Tong Marine Co., Ltd. of Taiwan, took place in Ha Long, Vietnam, according to Damen's release. This was just two months after the initial contract was signed.

TSSM’s new CSOV will be named TSS Cruiser and will be delivered by Damen Shipyards Group by late 2025.

TSS Cruiser will be chartered to contractors supporting the offshore wind farms near the coast of Taiwan, during both the construction and operation phases. The vessel will be equipped with a motion-compensated gangway that ensures safe and rapid transfers to and from the turbines and substations and it will be highly sustainable with diesel-battery hybrid power generation systems from the outset and prepared for future use of green methanol fuel. The CSOV 9020 has accommodation for up to 120 personnel and ample space for equipment and supplies.