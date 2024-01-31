2024 January 31 11:02

LNG duel-fuelled bunker tanker joins TFG Marine fleet to operate in the Port of Singapore

TFG Marine (“TFG”), the leading international marine fuel joint venture founded by Trafigura, Frontline and Golden Ocean, has christened the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) duel-fuelled bunker tanker to join its fleet, according to the company's release. The 5,000 dwt newbuild vessel, the MT Diligence, will join the company’s low sulphur fuel oil and biofuel supply operations in the major bunkering centre of Singapore.



Built and operated for TFG by CBS Ventures Pte Ltd, the newbuild bunker tanker, the MT Diligence has been designed to TFG’s technical specifications, including stringent safety considerations, so that it can be powered by LNG as well as conventional low sulphur bunker fuels.



The MT Diligence has been fitted with a Mass Flow Meter (MFMs), as required by the MPA. TFG has long been an advocate of the global adoption of calibrated MFMs to bring much-needed transparency to bunkering. A recent whitepaper sponsored by TFG and other key stakeholders recognises the success of Singapore’s MFM-based bunker licensing system and proposes this as a template for regulators in other regions across the world, promoting transparency and encouraging digitalisation in the long-term interests of the bunker industry and helping to further the decarbonisation goals of the shipping industry.



TFG Marine is a leading international marine fuel supply and procurement joint venture between physical commodity trading company Trafigura Group Pte and ship owning companies Frontline Ltd and Golden Ocean Group Ltd. Formed in 2020, the company provides modern, simplified and transparent services that bridge every stage of the bunkering process for its customers, supplying over 10 million metric tonnes of marine fuels per annum across 35 strategic bunkering hub locations globally.