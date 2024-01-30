2024 January 30 17:15

Masdar and CMA CGM sign strategic supply partnership for long-term supply of green alternative fuels

Masdar, one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, and CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, have signed a Strategic Supply Partnership (SSP) which will explore the two companies entering long-term green maritime fuels offtake contracts to supply CMA CGM vessels, according to the company's release.



The aim of the Partnership is to source, supply and deliver green alternative fuels for CMA CGM’s dual-fuel vessels, starting in 2025 and following the incremental phase-in of the vessels until 2028.

Masdar and CMA CGM will also continue to discuss extending their collaboration opportunities, potentially on green hydrogen and ammonia production.



The CMA CGM Group has set new ambitions for its shipping activities: aim for the highest levels of the IMO GHG reduction objectives, i.e. 30% total emission reduction by 2030, compared to 2008, and 80% emission reduction by 2040. To reach that ambition, CMA CGM accelerates its energy transition, notably through integrating low carbon fuels in its energy mix.

The cooperation will facilitate the deployment of CMA CGM's new generation of dual-fuel ships ready to use biofuels and e-fuels based on methane and methanol, of which 35 are currently in fleet and 84 in order. Masdar aims to produce 1 million tons of green hydrogen by 2030, backed with the strong long-term commitment of the company’s shareholders, ADNOC, TAQA and Mubadala.



