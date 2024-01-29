2024 January 29 11:52

Ocean Network Express has received approval in principle for an ammonia dual-fuel vessel

Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced the award of Approval in Principle (AiP) for an Ammonia Dual-fueled vessel. Along with the investment in 12 methanol dual-fueled vessels, this marks another milestone for ONE on its journey towards net-zero by 2050, according to the company's release.

The newly AiP-awarded 3,500 TEU vessel was jointly developed by ONE, Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd. (NSY) and classification society DNV, as part of a joint development project established in late 2022 among the three parties.

ONE has been studying the feasibility of ammonia as an alternative fuel for zero emission according to the roadmap for alternative fuels which was developed by ONE in 2022. In conjunction with the roadmap, ONE participated in a GCMD-led ammonia bunkering pilot safety study.



ONE Green Strategy has set an ambitious target to achieve Net-Zero GHG emissions, encompassing Scope 2 and 3 by 2050.

To achieve the target, transition from conventional fuel to alternative fuels is defined as ONE's key pillar of Green initiatives. ONE will continue to study alternative fuels as it strives to become net-zero by 2050.



Ocean Network Express (ONE) was incepted on July 7, 2017 following the liner service integrations of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (“K” LINE), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK). The new entity functions from its global headquarter in Singapore, supported by regional headquarters in Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil. Operating more than 230 vessels, it offers an expeditious and a reliable international network of over 170 services to 120 countries and beyond. ONE is the world’s sixth largest container carrier with a fleet size of approximately 1.8 million TEU. ONE is a member of THE Alliance (THEA), a global ocean carrier consortium.



DNV is the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry.

Nihon Shipyard (NSY) was established as a joint venture company by Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (Imabari) and Japan Marine United Corporation (JMU) in January 2021 for the purpose of strengthening international competitiveness of merchant marine businesses.

Its function is design and sales of all types of merchant vessels and offshore floating structures, except LNG carriers to be built by Imabari and JMU.