2024 January 25 13:09

GTT signs two new Technical Services Agreements with JOVO

GTT, the technological expert in membrane containment systems dedicated to the transport and storage of liquefied gases, announces the signing of two new Technical Services Agreements (TSA) with JOVO, a major energy supplier based in China.

The contracts cover GTT's assistance and operational support for LNG carriers operated by JOVO. GTT will provide its field expertise for inspections, maintenance, repairs and engineering consultancy. JOVO will also benefit from access to GTT's HEARS emergency hotline, available 24/7, to provide rapid technical assistance to crews.

These new partnerships follow a first services contract, still in effect, signed between the two groups in August 2022.