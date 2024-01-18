2024 January 18 10:09

Damen Shipyards delivers the second of a series of three new Damen Combi Freighter 3850 to Baltnautic Holding B.V.

Damen has annouced the successful delivery of a second Damen Combi Freighter 3850, Violet to Baltnautic Holding B.V, following the handover of the first vessel, named Indigo, just nine days earlier. The ceremony took place on the 11th of January in Shanghai, China, according to the company's release.

Both vessels were built at Damen Yichang Shipyard in China as a part of a highly successful programme of the Combi Freighter series built at the shipyard in the last three years. Indigo and Violet are the 18th and 19th vessels delivered. The third Combi Freighter for Baltnautic Holding B.V. is currently under construction at the same yard and is set to be delivered in November this year.

The vessels are being delivered to Europe to meet the needs of Baltnautic Holdings’ customers who are exploring new business opportunities, and to support the company in establishing a stronger global presence. In this way Indigo and Violet will contribute substantially to the modernisation and overall growth of the company.