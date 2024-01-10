2024 January 10 18:07

China Classification Society completes the first cyber security type approval for the onboard computer-based systems in China

Recently, China Classification Society (CCS) issued the first type approval certificate in China for the computer monitoring and alarm system that meets the requirements of IACS URE27 to Supcon Ocean Technology (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd., according to CCS's release.



With the development of digitalization and intelligence in ships, more and more control systems, communication and navigation systems, information management systems and equipment are continuously connected to the ship network, and the risk of ship cyber security is constantly increasing.



Supcon Ocean Technology (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd. has been committed to the R&D in ship cyber security solutions. In September of this year, CCS issued its first network security firewall type approval certificate.