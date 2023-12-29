2023 December 29 18:07

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation orders 6 new energy tankers

On December 29, COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. and COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) and Dalian COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry, which are subsidiaries of COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry, signed contracts for the construction of three 114,000 DWT Aframax Green Methanol Dual Fuel Crude Carriers, two Panamax Crude Oil Tankers (Methanol Ready), as well as one MR Product Oil/Crude Oil Tanker (Methanol Ready) respectively, according to iMarine.

The orders placed by COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation are all new energy ship types with green and low carbon emission.

Among them, the 114,000 DWT Aframax Green Methanol Dual Fuel Crude Oil Vessel has a length of 248.8 meters, a beam of 44 meters and a depth of 21.5 meters. This vessel type is the first methanol dual-fuel vessel ordered by COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation.

The 2 Panamax crude oil tankers are 224.9 meters in length, 38 meters in breadth and 18 meters in depth, and the MR product/crude oil tankers are 182.9 meters in length, 32.26 meters in breadth and 18.2 meters in depth. Both types of vessels are considered Methanol Ready, which prepares them for subsequent conversions, and they can also burn biofuel.