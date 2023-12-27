2023 December 27 17:45

“K” Line Wind Service obtains ISO 9001:2015 certification

“K” Line Wind Service, LTD., a joint venture of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. and Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., has obtained certification for ISO 9001:2015, an international standard for quality management systems, from ClassNK, with its award ceremony held on December 26th, according to the company's release.

In Japan, the development of offshore wind power generation projects have been intensifying as part of the efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

In the construction and maintenance of offshore wind power generation facilities, work and associated support services performed by offshore support vessels are essential.

“K” LINE Group has cultivated expertise in safe and high- quality operations in this field over the years.

“K” Line Wind Service has developed its own quality management system with the aim of evaluating and providing improvement guidance for the vessel owners and ship management companies in offshore support works.

Installment of quality management system, that has been certified according to international standards, will enable “K” Line Wind Service to contribute to the development of offshore wind projects by providing the safe and reliable offshore support vessels.