2023 December 22 16:48

COSCO SHIPPING delivers the first consignment of goods for the Midea new plant construction project to the terminal in Rio Brazil

COSCO SHIPPING successfully transported the first batch of goods for Midea's new factory construction project to Rio Brasil Terminal, which were then safely delivered to the CLIA POUSO ALEGRE, a warehouse near the new facrory, Midea Industria do Brasil, in Minas Gerais State, according to the company's release.

Midea Industria do Brasil's construction started in this April and will be completed in July 2024. The plant covers over 70,000 square meters and can produce 1.3 million appliances annually, including refrigerators and washing machines, meeting the demand from both Brazil local market and other South American countries.

COSCO Shipping will provide Midea with proffesional professional full logitics supply chain solutions for container and bulk cargo transportation to ensure the smooth construction of the new factory.