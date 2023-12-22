2023 December 22 11:56

ClassNK issues AiP for MOL’s ammonia FSRU

ClassNK has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for an Ammonia FSRU (Ammonia Floating Storage and Regasification Unit) jointly developed by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., according to ClassNK.

The ammonia FSRU, developed by MOL and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding this time, applies this technology to ammonia. It is expected to contribute to the development of ammonia value chain as an alternative carbon neutral fuel.

ClassNK carried out a review of a conceptual design of the Ammonia FSRU based on its Part N of Rules for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships for ships carrying liquefied gases in bulk, “Guidelines for Floating Offshore Facilities for LNG/LPG Production, Storage, Offloading and Regasification” and the other relevant rules, and examined risk assessment taking into account the results of gas dispersion study. Upon confirming it complies with the prescribed requirements, ClassNK issued the AiP.



At the initial stage of designing or before the specific target ship to be implemented is decided, the design is examined based on the existing regulations such as international conventions and ship classification rules, and an Approval in Principle (AiP) is issued as proof of conformity with requirements. It also prevents rework of regulatory aspects in the post-process, shortens the examination time at the time of class registration, and can be used as a technical basis for external appeal of the design status.