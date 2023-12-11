2023 December 11 15:58

MAN Energy Solutions to supply main engines and generator sets for Naval frigates

Damen Naval – the Dutch shipyard based in Vlissingen, the Netherlands, and part of the Damen Group – has contracted MAN Energy Solutions to supply the propulsion engines and GenSets for four newbuilding Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Frigates, according to the company's release. The order consists of 8 × MAN 20V28/33D STC marine engines and 16 × variable-speed MAN 16V175D-MEV naval generator sets with sound enclosures and plant auxiliaries.

The agreement also provides for Integrated Logistics Support for the frigates, with two vessels each bound for the Royal Netherlands and Belgium Navies. The first engines and generator sets are scheduled for delivery in August 2025 with Damen Naval expected to deliver the first frigate in 2028.

The new order marks the second cooperation between the companies in just over a year, after MAN Energy Solutions won the order in September 2022 to supply the propulsion engines for the F126 frigates currently being built by Damen Naval for the German Navy.

The ASW frigates’ primary brief will be anti-submarine warfare and they are designed to sail as quietly as possible to avoid detection by submarines. The cutting-edge 175D naval generator sets are a key element in this fundamental characteristic of the frigates and will also comply with the highest requirements for shock noise and vibration.



The ASW frigates will replace the current multipurpose frigates of the Karel Doorman-class that were built between 1985 and 1991 by Damen Naval. With the vessels’ end-of-service life in sight, the Netherlands and Belgium jointly decided to replace them with the ASW frigates.



Damen Naval is the dedicated naval shipbuilding division of the Damen Shipyards Group and the only naval original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the Netherlands. Having delivered more than 400 vessels to customers around the world, Damen Naval offers a role as designer, engineer, builder, integrator, and service provider throughout a ship’s lifecycle.



