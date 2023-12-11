2023 December 11 11:23

ADNOC and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign a strategic collaboration agreement

ADNOC and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) announced the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) to explore potential opportunities to build low carbon energy supply chains and advance carbon neutral solutions to accelerate decarbonization across the energy sector.

The SCA builds on the longstanding strategic energy relationship between the UAE and Japan. Through the SCA, ADNOC and MHI will seek to complement their strengths and create synergies, with the aim of accelerating the development of global hydrogen and ammonia value chains.

ADNOC and MHI will also explore research and deployment of carbon management technologies.



Low carbon hydrogen and ammonia are critical to decarbonizing hard-to-abate industries and meeting growing global demand for cleaner feed stock for power generation.



ADNOC is an early mover in developing global markets for clean hydrogen and ammonia. The company is building a 1 million tons per year low-carbon ammonia production facility at the TA'ZIZ industrial ecosystem and chemicals hub in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi. ADNOC has also expanded its strategic energy partnerships across the hydrogen value chain and has shipped several demonstration cargoes of low-carbon ammonia to customers in Asia and Germany.