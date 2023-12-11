  • Home
  • News
  • ADNOC and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign a strategic collaboration agreement
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 December 11 11:23

    ADNOC and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign a strategic collaboration agreement

    ADNOC and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) announced the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) to explore potential opportunities to build low carbon energy supply chains and advance carbon neutral solutions to accelerate decarbonization across the energy sector.

    The SCA builds on the longstanding strategic energy relationship between the UAE and Japan. Through the SCA, ADNOC and MHI will seek to complement their strengths and create synergies, with the aim of accelerating the development of global hydrogen and ammonia value chains. 

    ADNOC and MHI will also explore research and deployment of carbon management technologies.

    Low carbon hydrogen and ammonia are critical to decarbonizing hard-to-abate industries and meeting growing global demand for cleaner feed stock for power generation.

    ADNOC is an early mover in developing global markets for clean hydrogen and ammonia. The company is building a 1 million tons per year low-carbon ammonia production facility at the TA'ZIZ industrial ecosystem and chemicals hub in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi. ADNOC has also expanded its strategic energy partnerships across the hydrogen value chain and has shipped several demonstration cargoes of low-carbon ammonia to customers in Asia and Germany.

Другие новости по темам: Mitsubishi, ADNOC  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 December 11

16:45 DEME awarded dredging contract for Port of NEOM in Northwest Saudi Arabia
16:37 Port of HaminaKotka Jan-Nov cargo volume drops 11.7%
16:02 Value Carbon partners with Evos to build future proof carbon storage tank
15:58 MAN Energy Solutions to supply main engines and generator sets for Naval frigates
15:25 Fincantieri signs a more than 200 million dollar contract for a hybrid cable-laying and construction vessel in Japan
14:55 Uralchem Group’s humanitarian consignment for Zimbabwe begins its sea journey from the EU
13:09 A detachment of Russian Navy’s warships called at the Port of Manila in the Philippines
12:24 Labor shortage at Korean shipyards may bring in blocks from China
11:23 ADNOC and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign a strategic collaboration agreement
10:59 DP World Marine Services cuts carbon emissions by 16%

2023 December 10

15:27 ORNL, Caterpillar collaborate to advance methanol use in marine engines
14:32 Integr8 uncovers low viscosity in most off-spec flash point MGO samples
13:12 Philly Shipyard and TOTE Services hold a keel-laying ceremony for 4th of five training vessels
12:08 Neptun Werft starts construction of ten river cruise ships
11:17 India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, emerged as the biggest buyer of Russian seaborne oil - Reuters
10:57 COSCO Shipping issues 100.000th electronic Bill of Lading

2023 December 9

16:41 Maersk adds emergency risk surcharge to Israel container shipments
14:33 BIMCO adopts portfolio of four ETS clauses
12:07 LBCT awarded for its investment in zero-emission technologies, cargo-handling efficiencies, and carbon-slashing strategies
10:17 Pacific Basin closes new US$150m 3-year sustainability-linked unsecured revolving credit facility

2023 December 8

18:00 Norway’s largest zero-emission ferry launched in Turkey
17:06 VTTI and Höegh LNG sign agreement to jointly develop energy terminal in Zeeland, Netherlands
16:57 LASH Sevmorput to be replaced by a diesel-powered vessel next year, vessel operator says
16:35 ABB supplies world-first maritime megawatt charging system for Auckland Transport’s new electric ferries
16:13 ORNL, Caterpillar collaborate to advance methanol use in marine engines
15:27 MOL and Maersk issue joint statement on decarbonization in the shipping industry
14:55 Jiangnan Shipyard unveils design for the ‘world’s largest’ nuclear-powered containership
14:20 Avance Gas agrees to sell two newbuildings for $240 million at a $73 million estimated profit
13:45 Iran seizes two more vessels in Persian Gulf for 'fuel smuggling'
13:25 Pacific International Lines and DP World sign MOU to jointly develop green solutions for global supply chains
12:11 NYK secures time charter contract with SINOPEC for LNG transportation
11:43 Gunvor partners with ClearShift on zero carbon diesel and chemicals
11:15 Masdar signs Joint Study Agreement for supply of green hydrogen to the Port of Amsterdam
10:51 GTT enters into strategic cooperation agreement with the major Chinese ship-building group CSSC
10:24 Teck and Oldendorff to install Flettner Rotors system on the vessel Dietrich Oldendorf
09:53 Rosatom: Shipping on the Northern Sea Route does not have a negative impact on the Arctic environment
09:18 Hayfin to acquire up to $1bn of shipping assets through Maritime Yield strategy
08:25 Euronav orders 1 VLCC and 2 Suezmaxes

2023 December 7

18:02 Maersk to deploy first large methanol-enabled vessel on Asia - Europe trade lane
17:48 Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk and CMA CGM sign an agreement for alternative fuels with Nestlé
17:15 Ecomotus’ EcoPro fuel catalyst system awarded RINA’s approval
16:45 Adani Ports looks to buy SP Group's Gopalpur port in Odisha
16:24 Singapore and Tianjin sign MoU to establish the Singapore – Tianjin Green and Digital Shipping Corridor
15:54 Alfa Laval to provide the fuel supply system to Maersk in industry’s first methanol retrofit project for a container vessel
15:31 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 49, 2023
15:14 COSCO signs contract with MAN for the methanol retrofit of four main engines from COSCO Line’s vessels
14:41 COSCO SHIPPING and bp sign MoU
14:22 Fluxys, OGE and Wintershall Dea sign a cooperation agreement for CO2 transport
13:52 ClassNK awards AiPs for SDARI’s three green fuels powered vehicle carriers
13:12 ABS publishes industry-leading best practices for ESG reporting
12:41 MOL and DP World sign MoU to explore auto logistics and decarbonization business opportunities
12:15 DEME and FARIA enter agreement to explore and co-develop offshore wind farms in Greece
11:52 Jan De Nul signs first two contracts with TenneT under 525 kV HVDC cable system frame cooperation
11:24 GTT receives an order from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new Very Large Ethane Carriers on behalf of the ship-owner Purus
11:13 Russian Far East shipyards’ backlog of orders hits three-year high, says Central Bank
10:51 Jiangnan Shipyard and Bureau Veritas sign a cooperation agreement on shipyard digitalization and 3D design reviews
10:29 Singapore, Norway and IMO unveiled LR's report at the Voyage to Net-Zero Forum

2023 December 6

18:02 NYK concludes time charter agreement for fuel ammonia transport
17:35 Japan’s Tsuneishi Shipbuilding orders 3 × MAN B&W 7G50ME-C9.6-LGIM main engines
17:19 LR awards CSBC Approval in Principle for methanol-fuelled 2,500 TEU feeder design
16:20 Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach unveil Partnership Strategy on green and digital shipping corridor
15:59 ClassNK awards AiPs for SDARI’s green fuels powered vehicle carriers for ammonia ready LNG dual fueled
15:24 DNV awards AiP for world’s largest car carrier design by Сhina Merchants
14:45 Nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput finalized the 2023 shipping season's short-sea voyages on the NSR
14:03 Fish product exports from Russia rose year-to-date by 13% to 2.1 million tonnes
13:42 World’s largest ammonia carriers for Naftomar Shipping to be built by Hanwha Ocean and classed by Bureau Veritas
13:22 Steerprop to deliver tunnel thrusters and retractable combi thrusters for Finnish Border Guards’ multi-purpose vessels
12:51 Fuel cell manufacturer Blue World Technologies closes financing round with Maersk Growth and EIFO
12:11 MOL and Bapco Energies sign MoU for development of cross border CO2 transport and sequestration
11:41 ABP invests £4.2 million in a new Liebherr LHM 420 mobile harbour crane for the Port of Hull