2023 December 11 10:59

DP World Marine Services cuts carbon emissions by 16%

DP World Marine Services has reduced its carbon footprint by more than 16% in 2023 from its 2019 baseline of 2,118 ktCO2e by creating efficiencies across its operations, according to the company's release.

Much of the reduction came from optimizing its vessels routes and scheduling to ensure full utilization and reduced idling time. Creating more efficient deployment networks – with vessels traveling along more direct, shorter routes– also lead to a reduction of wasted nautical miles travelled and lowered fuel consumption.

DP World Marine Services calculates its carbon footprint using an in-house tool, with operating entities reporting monthly on its fossil fuel and electricity consumption based on invoices. Maritime classification society, Lloyd's Register is engaged annually to audit and assure the accuracy of the carbon footprint.

Marine Services has outlined a comprehensive strategy to further reduce its carbon footprint, with a targeted 25% reduction by 2030. This includes:

• A 12% efficiency enhancement of its existing vessel fleet, through practices such as hull coating and hull cleaning,

• A 5% contribution from the introduction of biofuels, replacing fossil fuels,

• The introduction of roughly 20 new vessels to replace older, less efficient vessels, contributing 8% to the reduction goal.

Other key projects include Unifeeder’s long-term time-charter agreement for four methanol-capable container feeder vessels, and P&O Ferries’ hybrid-electric vessels, which are expected to increase efficiencies by 40%.