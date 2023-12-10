2023 December 10 14:32

Integr8 uncovers low viscosity in most off-spec flash point MGO samples

About 90% of all MGO samples with off-specification flash points have had viscosity levels of less than 3 centistokes (cSt), Engine reports citing Integr8 Fuels data.



Bunker trading firm Integr8 analysed data of over 120 million mt of bunker fuels delivered across 1,300 locations and from 800 suppliers over the past six months to identify specifications issues in fuels supplied.



Over 60% of the MGO samples that tested off specification had issues with sulphur and flash point. These included both LSMGO and 0.50% sulphur MGO samples.



About 35% of the off-spec samples had sulphur issues, and nearly 27% had off-spec flash points.



Sulphur issues were mostly because of the very tight sulphur criteria of 0.1% sulphur for LSMGO. Such stringent sulphur limits could lead to samples exceeding the sulphur levels upon re-testing, Chris Turner, bunker quality and claims manager at Integr8, wrote in the report.



“Flash point [off-spec] on the other hand is either because of cross-contamination, which tends to be rare, or more endemic issues such as the use of road fuels in the marine sector,” Turner noted.



These issues are characterised by improved cetane and lower viscosities due to the higher kerosene content, which, being more volatile, can depress the flash point to levels close to or even below SOLAS requirements.



The off-spec flash point samples had viscosity levels of less than 3 cSt, which is still above the minimum limits of 2 cSt for DMA and DMB distillate marine fuels stipulated in ISO 8217.



Flash point is the minimum temperature at which the marine fuel will ignite when exposed to an open flame. SOLAS and ISO 8217 require a minimum flash point of 60°C for marine distillates.