  Pacific International Lines and DP World sign MOU to jointly develop green solutions for global supply chains
  2023 December 8

    Pacific International Lines (PIL) and DP World have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly develop green solutions to decarbonise global supply chains, according to the company's release.

    The agreement pairs DP World, which handles around 10% of the world’s container trade, and PIL, a leading Singapore-based shipping company. By leveraging each other’s strengths and expertise, the companies can help to accelerate progress towards their common target of net zero GHG emissions.

    In the near term, both parties will collaborate on trial shipments between Jebel Ali Port in Dubai and destinations within PIL’s network, with initiatives to reduce the shipments’ GHG footprint. This will include shipments on PIL’s vessels powered by a biofuel blend, biofuel bunkering, and deploying container handling equipment at terminals that run on renewable energy to handle the shipments.

    Over the longer term, the companies will explore expanding this partnership to include other ports within DP World’s global network, and using other alternative fuels, such as e-LNG, green methanol or green ammonia in PIL’s vessel operations and bunkering.


